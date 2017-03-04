Everyday Business | RadioShack pulls the plug

Oh no! Our favorite place to buy 3-to-12 volt 2500mA high-power AC adapters and 4-packs of 3A 250V 5x20mm slow-blow glass fuses is about to pull the plug.

Managers of RadioShack at Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee announced Saturday that the 2,500-square-foot electronics-and-gizmos outlet will close this Tuesday or Wednesday (the final day hasn’t been pegged yet). Until then, you can get some great deals — 10 to 40 percent off — on gadgets and display fixtures.

“My favorite deal at the moment is the 40 percent off Bluetooth headphones,” said Store Manager Roselynne Ramirez. “But customers really need to take a look around the entire store — there’s some great stuff on sale.”

Including all the gear that keeps our connected lives, well, connected. You know: cords, plugs, cables, adapters, couplers, extensions and scads of other wire-y things that often cost staggering amounts of money. All discounted.

Sadly, the store’s four employees will have to search for other jobs. Associate Joceylane Cardenas has worked at the mall RadioShack for just over 20 months. She got a position there in 2015 after the Wenatchee RadioShack got the ax in a major company shuffle that closed nearly 1,800 stores. Now she’s applying for work at various places around the Wenatchee Valley.

“We got two weeks notice, so I’m really getting in gear to find another job,” said Cardenas. She said she’s applied, along with Ramirez, at Office Depot in Wenatchee — a place they can put their electronics know-how to good use. Cardenas also has plans to apply for positions at Wenatchee Valley College and Confluence Health.

Cal Hoskison, the company’s regional manager for Washington, Idaho and Montana, said higher rents are forcing RadioShack to reconsider where it locates stores. After closing hundreds of stores two years ago and selling many others to investors, “RadioShack is operating like a start-up company,” said Hoskison. “Operating lean, watching that bottom line.”

So maybe RadioShack can find a cheaper, better location for a Wenatchee Valley store? “It’s not out of the question,” said Hoskison. “It’s been brought up, but so far we have no plans for it, no action has been taken.”

The good news in all this is that RadioShack still has a presence in North Central Washington. Deep Water Electronics in Chelan, is an authorized RadioShack franchise that carries lots of items with the company’s brand. Check ‘em out at 131 E. Woodin Ave. 682-4529.

CIGAR STORE SNUFFED

No matter how you feel about smoking — love it or hate it — you gotta admit that cigar smokers are often the most interesting people in the room.

So it’s dispiriting to learn that Sticks House of Cigars has taken its last puff after more than four years in business. Owner Dave Whitman announced the closure Wednesday.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control … we have ceased operations,” he wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “As I sit here in this empty space that once was an energetic place to gather, I realize that when I walk out the door for the last time a large part of my soul will remain here.”

We wrote about Sticks when it first opened and have enjoyed watching the business evolve. From selling cigars, to building its outdoor smoking patio, to remaking itself as a popular indoor lounge with microbrews, local wines, darts, pool and TVs — it seemed like a fun place to hang out. We visited infrequently but always found good beer and even better conversation.

As many of Sticks’ Facebook followers commented, “It was a one-of-a-kind place.”

This weekly column is compiled from “Everyday Business,” a blog by World reporter Mike Irwin. You can reach him at 665-1179 or irwin@wenatcheeworld.com.