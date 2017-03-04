The Wenatchee World

Weather:

43°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi42° Rain/Snow Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi45° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Reichert: Face-to-face for now, town hall, maybe later

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Congressman Dave Reichert’s visit to Wenatchee Friday coincided with a town-hall meeting — the Wenatchee Valley's second — that he was invited to, but didn't attend.

This time around, most would excuse his absence — he’d underwent surgery just that morning and was feeling the painful aftereffects.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t spend his time here talking about top issues with local activists or find time to visit with students of Wenatchee High School's Mariachi Huenachi musical…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 