Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi40° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo33° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi47° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Cloudy

Weekly roll call report: Voting rights, student loans and safe injection sites

by WashingtonVotes.Org
Education, Business, Roll Call
Lawmakers this week are rushing to pass hundreds of bills ahead of the March 8th deadline for bills to clear the chamber in which they were introduced. Of the more than 2,000 bills introduced this session so far, only 927 have survived recent cut-offs, and the number of bills eligible for consideration will be further reduced after next week. Following are bills of interest that passed this week.

House Bill 1800: Enacting the Washington voting rights act. Passed the House…

