Weekly roll call report: Voting rights, student loans and safe injection sites

Lawmakers this week are rushing to pass hundreds of bills ahead of the March 8th deadline for bills to clear the chamber in which they were introduced. Of the more than 2,000 bills introduced this session so far, only 927 have survived recent cut-offs, and the number of bills eligible for consideration will be further reduced after next week. Following are bills of interest that passed this week.

House Bill 1800: Enacting the Washington voting rights act. Passed the House…