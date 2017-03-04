Taking a chance pays off for Special Olympians

WENATCHEE — Kimberly Brunson, 22, is the youngest member of the Bremerton Kitsap Athletic Teams Special Olympics squad competing at this year’s Winter Games in Wenatchee.

She earned a gold medal in speed skating Saturday morning and was preparing for her figure skating debut around noon at the Town Toyota Center.

Brunson started skating just six weeks ago. She was able to glide for the first time ever during the speed skating competition.

“I thought she was going to stop…