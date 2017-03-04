The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi40° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo33° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi47° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Rain

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Cloudy

Townsend goes off, Okanogan takes third

by By World sports staff
YAKIMA — Gonzaga-bound Okanogan senior Jill Townsend scored a game-high 28 points on an efficient 11-of-18 from the field as Okanogan handled Granger with ease, coasting to a 59-39 win in the 1A girls basketball third/fifth place game on Saturday at the Yakima SunDome. 

The Bulldogs end the season with a 21-5 record, all five of their losses coming at the hands of state runners-up Cashmere.

For Townsend and fellow seniors Alexis Jones, Makensie Jones, Emilee Beetchenow, Grace Clark, Kailee…

