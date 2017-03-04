Townsend goes off, Okanogan takes third

YAKIMA — Gonzaga-bound Okanogan senior Jill Townsend scored a game-high 28 points on an efficient 11-of-18 from the field as Okanogan handled Granger with ease, coasting to a 59-39 win in the 1A girls basketball third/fifth place game on Saturday at the Yakima SunDome.

The Bulldogs end the season with a 21-5 record, all five of their losses coming at the hands of state runners-up Cashmere.

For Townsend and fellow seniors Alexis Jones, Makensie Jones, Emilee Beetchenow, Grace Clark, Kailee…