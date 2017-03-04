Two more ‘lost apples’ found at Steptoe Butte

STEPTOE — The remnants of historic orchards on the slopes of Steptoe Butte have yielded two apple varieties previously thought to be lost.

Hundreds of century-old apple trees dot the regional landmark rising from the Palouse south of Spokane. Some are found in the picnic area at Steptoe Butte State Park.

A retired investigator from Chattaroy has turned his skills into a hunt to find and document apples that were not known to exist today.

It is not an easy…