Winter Weather Advisory issued March 04 at 2:19PM PST until March 05 at 7:00AM PST by NWS

...Bands of moderate to heavy snow showers through this evening over SE Washington into the south Idaho Panhandle followed by another round of snow overnight... .For SE Washington into the Central Panhandle Mountains...bands of moderate to heavy snow showers will result in rapid accumulating snow for brief periods this afternoon. More

This Afternoon

Hi41° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi40° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo33° Rain/Snow Likely then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi47° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Rain

Wenatchee accountant leaves legacy to Special Olympics

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — Mike and Karl Newman presented a check for $95,479.30 to Special Olympics of Washington from the estate of their uncle, Wenatchee accountant Les Newman, at Friday’s 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games opening ceremonies.

Les Newman was 82 when he passed away Jan. 23, 2016.

“He believed in hard work and that each person could overcome the odds in their lives,” his nephew Mike Newman said. “His perspective came out of his own experience. He suffered from the effects…

