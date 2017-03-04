Wenatchee accountant leaves legacy to Special Olympics

WENATCHEE — Mike and Karl Newman presented a check for $95,479.30 to Special Olympics of Washington from the estate of their uncle, Wenatchee accountant Les Newman, at Friday’s 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games opening ceremonies.

Les Newman was 82 when he passed away Jan. 23, 2016.

“He believed in hard work and that each person could overcome the odds in their lives,” his nephew Mike Newman said. “His perspective came out of his own experience. He suffered from the effects…