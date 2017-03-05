Beverly Jean (Hansen) Bryan

Wenatchee, WA

Beverly Jean (Hansen) Bryan, 79 years old, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away

peacefully with her loving children by her side after a long and courageous

battle with cancer on February 28, 2017. She was born to Carroll and Viola

(Larson) Hansen on April 25, 1937, in Stanley, ND. She grew up in the Stanley

community attending school, and graduated from Stanley High School in 1955.

She attended business school in Minneapolis, MN. She moved to Wenatchee, WA,

to be closer to her extended family. She met William Bryan, a soldier in the

Air Force, stationed in Moses Lake, WA, on a blind date. They were married on

December 19, 1958, and lived in several locations around Washington State.

They raised their two children in Cashmere, WA. After 35 years in Cashmere,

and upon retiring from the City of Wenatchee Utility Billing Department, they

moved to Wenatchee in 2002.

Bev was active in the Lutheran Church over the years and taught Vacation Bible

School and Sunday School. She was currently a member of the Assembly of God in

Wenatchee.

Bev loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and biking all over Washington, Oregon

and Arizona, keeping notes of her favorite places on her maps and collecting

rocks as mementos. She especially loved the ocean and Icicle Creek. Many hours

were spent with her feet dangling in the water whenever she had the chance.

Later in life, Bev enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; she treasured

each memory she made with them.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of over 50 years,

William. She is survived by one sister, Devonna Schubert of Wenatchee, WA; her

children: son, Greg Bryan and wife, Regina of Cashmere, WA, and their

children, Payton, Cole and wife, Emily, Mitch and Shay; one daughter, Pamela

(Bryan) Peer and husband, Dean Peer and their children: Katie (Kuntz) and

husband, Patrick Kuna, and Kyle Kuntz.

Thank you to the Hospice nurses and the staff at Columbia Heights for the

wonderful care and respect they gave to Beverly.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Jones &

Jones-Betts Chapel, 302 Ninth Street, Wenatchee, WA. Viewing time: 1:30 to

2:00 p.m., prior to the service. Fellowship to follow at Columbia Heights,

1550 Cherry Street, Wenatchee, WA. Donations in Beverly’s honor can be made to

Wenatchee Hospice, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please

express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at

jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral

Home, Wenatchee, WA.