Buddy L. “Bud” Jackson

East Wenatchee, WA

Buddy L. “Bud” Jackson, 85, a Wenatchee Valley resident for over 65 years and

long-time Wenatchee barber, passed away at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, on

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, following an extended illness. He was born on August

7, 1931, at LaCrosse, AR, to the late John Wesley “Wes” and Bethel Mary

(Forrest) Jackson. He was raised in the Violet Hill area of Arkansas, as well

as Wenatchee, WA, while his parents traveled for the fruit harvest work. He

split his schooling and decided to spend his last two years of high school at

Violet Hill. He graduated in 1949, and briefly worked in Kansas City before

moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 1951. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in March

of 1952. While spending his summertime’s in Wenatchee, he had met and had a

magical romance with Bonnie J. Anderson and they were married on August 2,

1952 while he was stationed in Biloxi, MS. Bud served in the Air Force for

four years, with one year in Korea. He completed his service as a

Communication Instructor at the Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. While stationed

at Biloxi, their first son, Terry was born in 1955.

Upon receiving his honorable discharge in the spring of 1956, they returned to

make their home in Wenatchee. Bud worked at a variety of jobs that included

construction on the Rock Island and Rocky Reach Dams. Their second son, Mark,

was born in 1958, and in the spring of 1959, he moved his family to Yakima,

WA, while he attended barber school. Upon his certification, they returned to

Wenatchee and he went to work as a barber at Cleo’s Barber Shop in Wenatchee.

While barbering, he also owned and operated a cherry orchard. He worked as a

barber, until arthritis issues forced his retirement in 1982. With the help of

his wife Bonnie, and hired help, they expanded their orchard operation until

his continuing health problems pressed their decision to sell and retire in

1996. They were able to enjoy their travels, trips to Mill Bay Casino and

playing cards at the Buzz Inn and Wild Card Casino’s.

Bud played softball on church leagues and coached his son’s baseball leagues

from Little League through Babe Ruth and women’s softball. Bud loved his

yearly hunting trips to Montana with Mark, Karen, and Storm. Bud and Bonnie

spent many happy years boating, fishing, and camping. One of Bud’s favorite

places was Ocean Shores, where he enjoyed clam digging and driving the beach.

He was a Mason beginning prior to Wenatchee and was a member of the Riverside

Jett Lodge #112 F. & A.M. in Wenatchee. He was a faithful member of the

9:00 a.m. Buzz Inn Coffee Club known as “The Farmers Click”.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie J. Jackson, East Wenatchee; one

son, Terry B. Jackson, East Wenatchee; daughter-in-law, Karen Jackson,

Lincoln, WA: two grandchildren, Storm (Jenn) Jackson, Glasgow, MT and Catrina

(Preston) Sillito, East Wenatchee; six great-grandchildren, Makayla, John,

Ashlyn, Adelaide, Olivia and Buddy who was his namesake. He was preceded in

death by his parents; his son, Mark Jackson in 2015; and his brother, Rev.

Billy G. Jackson in 2009.

A Celebration of Life for Buddy “Bud” Jackson will be held on Thursday, March

9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East

Wenatchee, WA, with Pastor Bob Lenderman officiating. You are invited to visit

his online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the

care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.