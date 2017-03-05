Buddy L. “Bud” Jackson
Buddy L. “Bud” Jackson
East Wenatchee, WA
Buddy L. “Bud” Jackson, 85, a Wenatchee Valley resident for over 65 years and
long-time Wenatchee barber, passed away at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, on
Wednesday, March 1, 2017, following an extended illness. He was born on August
7, 1931, at LaCrosse, AR, to the late John Wesley “Wes” and Bethel Mary
(Forrest) Jackson. He was raised in the Violet Hill area of Arkansas, as well
as Wenatchee, WA, while his parents traveled for the fruit harvest work. He
split his schooling and decided to spend his last two years of high school at
Violet Hill. He graduated in 1949, and briefly worked in Kansas City before
moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 1951. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in March
of 1952. While spending his summertime’s in Wenatchee, he had met and had a
magical romance with Bonnie J. Anderson and they were married on August 2,
1952 while he was stationed in Biloxi, MS. Bud served in the Air Force for
four years, with one year in Korea. He completed his service as a
Communication Instructor at the Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. While stationed
at Biloxi, their first son, Terry was born in 1955.
Upon receiving his honorable discharge in the spring of 1956, they returned to
make their home in Wenatchee. Bud worked at a variety of jobs that included
construction on the Rock Island and Rocky Reach Dams. Their second son, Mark,
was born in 1958, and in the spring of 1959, he moved his family to Yakima,
WA, while he attended barber school. Upon his certification, they returned to
Wenatchee and he went to work as a barber at Cleo’s Barber Shop in Wenatchee.
While barbering, he also owned and operated a cherry orchard. He worked as a
barber, until arthritis issues forced his retirement in 1982. With the help of
his wife Bonnie, and hired help, they expanded their orchard operation until
his continuing health problems pressed their decision to sell and retire in
1996. They were able to enjoy their travels, trips to Mill Bay Casino and
playing cards at the Buzz Inn and Wild Card Casino’s.
Bud played softball on church leagues and coached his son’s baseball leagues
from Little League through Babe Ruth and women’s softball. Bud loved his
yearly hunting trips to Montana with Mark, Karen, and Storm. Bud and Bonnie
spent many happy years boating, fishing, and camping. One of Bud’s favorite
places was Ocean Shores, where he enjoyed clam digging and driving the beach.
He was a Mason beginning prior to Wenatchee and was a member of the Riverside
Jett Lodge #112 F. & A.M. in Wenatchee. He was a faithful member of the
9:00 a.m. Buzz Inn Coffee Club known as “The Farmers Click”.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie J. Jackson, East Wenatchee; one
son, Terry B. Jackson, East Wenatchee; daughter-in-law, Karen Jackson,
Lincoln, WA: two grandchildren, Storm (Jenn) Jackson, Glasgow, MT and Catrina
(Preston) Sillito, East Wenatchee; six great-grandchildren, Makayla, John,
Ashlyn, Adelaide, Olivia and Buddy who was his namesake. He was preceded in
death by his parents; his son, Mark Jackson in 2015; and his brother, Rev.
Billy G. Jackson in 2009.
A Celebration of Life for Buddy “Bud” Jackson will be held on Thursday, March
9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East
Wenatchee, WA, with Pastor Bob Lenderman officiating. You are invited to visit
his online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the
care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
