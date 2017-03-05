Duane Charles Brunner

Cashmere, WA

Duane Charles Brunner of Cashmere, WA, went home to be with our Lord and

Savior on February 27, 2017. He was 83 years old. Duane was born to Arnold and

Dorothy Brunner in Fairfax, MN on September 24, 1933. Duane moved to Cashmere,

WA, with his family as a nine-year-old and attended Cashmere Schools. As a

youth, he built wooden apple boxes to be used in the local orchards. During

his school years, he played baseball and football. He continued his athletic

endeavors playing both football and baseball at Wenatchee Valley College. His

kids and grandkids remember his curveball, “Uncle Charlie”. While at Wenatchee

Valley College, Duane courted Dorothy Jagla, taking her out for chocolate

malts at Dusty’s in downtown Wenatchee. They were married in Wenatchee on

October 9, 1954. They returned to Fort Bliss and Fort Hood in Texas after they

married. He served as a Corporal and specialized in artillery maintenance.

Duane was honorably discharged in June of 1955. After his stint with the Army,

Duane went to work at Valley Tractor in Wenatchee, where he was employed for

40 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for 42 years, while also serving on

the Cashmere School Board for 12 years. He was an active member of the Knights

of Columbus at St. Francis Xavier in Cashmere and a member of the Washington

Horticultural Association. Duane and his brother, Vernon, purchased an orchard

and expanded their operation to include several other orchards.

He enjoyed snowmobiling with his kids, playing pool on Wednesday nights with

his close friends, and traveling throughout the southwest with Dorothy. Duane

rarely missed a chance to support Cashmere Schools and Bulldog sporting

events. Attending his kids and grandkids sporting functions were great

highlights for him. Duane and Dorothy raised five boys in Cashmere.

Duane was preceded in death by a son, Steven Brunner; his parents; and one

brother, Gerald. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; siblings:

Vernon (Dee) Brunner, Shirley Allyn and Barb Roach; children: Ken (Tammy)

Brunner, Matt (Janine) Brunner, Chris (Marci) Brunner, Adam (Nicole) Brunner

and Nick (Jenn) Brunner; grandkids: Taylor (Jesse), Tyler (Vanessa), Steven

(Tiffany), Colin, Kylie (Jake), Jamie, Ryan (Stephanie), Cody (Kelly), Derek,

Mackenzie (Chase), Kandace, Shelby, Emma, Millie and Colson; and 12 great-

grandkids.

There will be a Rosary and Mass on Friday, March 10, 2017, at St. Francis

Xavier Church in Cashmere at 3:30 p.m. for family and close freinds. There

will be a Memorial Service on March 11, 2017, at Cashmere High School at 10:00

a.m., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in

Duane’s name to the Cashmere Foundation, 210 South Division, Cashmere WA

98815.

The family would like to sincerely thank every one for the generous outpouring

of prayers and support. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the

Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.