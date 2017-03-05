Freyja R. Easley

Spokane Valley, WA

Freyja Rosanne Riggs-Fry-Easley was born on November 25, 1938, to Joseph and

Ruth Riggs, of Brewster, WA. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1957

and went on to graduate from Wenatchee Valley College in 1976, as an LPN.

Freyja was a long-time employee of Harmony House in Brewster, WA, and was

medically retired frm Heritage Heights in Chelan, WA.

She enjoyed reading cards sent to her by her sister and The Guide Post

Magazine. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; and two

daughters. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Riggs; her brothers: Floyd

and Roy Riggs; and her children: Glenda Elders, Steve Fry, Jeanette Hicks,

Roberta Hust, and Johnny Easley. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 60

great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hope Lutheran Church in Brewster, WA,

at l0:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2017.