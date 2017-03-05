Freyja R. Easley

The Wenatchee World

Freyja Rosanne Riggs-Fry-Easley was born on November 25, 1938, to Joseph and
Ruth Riggs, of Brewster, WA. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1957
and went on to graduate from Wenatchee Valley College in 1976, as an LPN.
Freyja was a long-time employee of Harmony House in Brewster, WA, and was
medically retired frm Heritage Heights in Chelan, WA.

She enjoyed reading cards sent to her by her sister and The Guide Post
Magazine. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; and two
daughters. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Riggs; her brothers: Floyd
and Roy Riggs; and her children: Glenda Elders, Steve Fry, Jeanette Hicks,
Roberta Hust, and Johnny Easley. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 60
great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hope Lutheran Church in Brewster, WA,
at l0:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2017.

