Gene and Colleen Melton
Wenatchee, WA
Gene Wilson Melton, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2011, at
Central Washington Hospital. He was born November 8, 1928, in Oxford, AR, to
Delbert and Joyce Melton.
Colleen Ruth Gardner-Melton, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 30,
2015, at Central Washington Hospital. She was born February 29, 1932, in Addy,
WA, to Phil and Freddie Gardner.
Gene and Colleen married on February 2, 1951. They made their home in
Wenatchee and later, moved to the Chelan area. They spent many happy days
boating on Lake Chelan.
Gene was the “King” of corny jokes. He served in the Army National Guard and
the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was an avid ham radio operator, who helped
local families contact loved ones after the 1964 Alaska earthquake. Gene
worked at Bob’s Radio & T.V., Alcoa, Lyle’s Boats & Motors, Kelly’s
Hardware and Watson’s Resort in Chelan.
Colleen was a talented watercolor artist who once took lessons from local
artist Walter Graham. She was a pretty sweet gardener, a “scrabble-wizard” and
her baked beans ruled every potluck she attended. She worked at Trosper’s
Shoes, Huggins Shoes, Kids Inc., Kay’s Corner, Webb’s, Robinson’s and The Shoe
Box in Chelan.
They are survived by their three daughters: Debra Francis, Susan Richmond and
Olga “Sissy” Galvan, all of Wenatchee, WA; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-
grandchildren.
They will be forever in our hearts.
