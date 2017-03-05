Grizzly imports need a reason

We are open to having grizzly bears in the North Cascades. We are skeptical that the draft environmental impact statement by the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeming to support transplanting significant numbers of bears here, passes the logic test. If the analysis is faulty we could be setting up bears for failure and inviting significant conflicts with humans.

Science and logic should prevail, not emotion. More analysis needs to be done. For example, it seems…