Jim Gaston passed away in Winthrop, WA, on February 16, 2017. He grew up in
East Wenatchee, WA, the son of Harry and Willene Gaston. Jim was a proud
member of the first graduating class of Eastmont High School and still met
regularly with his classmates. He taught 32 years of public school in
Leavenworth and Bellevue school districts.

Jim loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Northwest Fly Fishermen
and Methow Valley Fly Fishing Club. After retirement, Jim and his wife, Carol,
moved to Winthrop, WA, in 1995. He raised two children of his own, Jamie and
Eric. He raised Tyler and Barrett, Carol’s children, and he was a constant
presence in the lives of Logan and Elena, two of his nine grandchildren.

Surviving him are Carol Gaston of Winthrop, WA; Jamie and Ryan Simpson and
sons, Paul and Max of Woodinville, WA; Eric and Charlene Gaston and children,
Siena, Nick and Mia of Issaquah, WA; Tyler and Jennifer Hall and their
children, Siobhan and Nolan of Brookfield, CT; Barrett Hall of Portland, OR,
and his children, Logan and Elena of Twisp, WA; and sister, Janet and Ed
Simmerman of Boise, ID.

In memory of Jim’s love of garage sales, there will be a gathering of friends
and family at a Memorial Garage Sale the weekend of Memorial Day at their home
in Winthrop, WA.

