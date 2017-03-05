The Wenatchee World

Life’s lessons

Commentary
They say sports teaches us about life. Like life, success in an athletic contest requires determination and faith in preparation, and adherence to moral and ethical standards in practice. If you don’t follow the rules, there are consequences and penalties. The rules exist to make the game possible, and to separate civilization from chaos.

These life lessons disappeared in Tonasket, where last month the high school basketball coach, Kevin Landdeck, burst into a middle school classroom and in front of…

