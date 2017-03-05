Margaret Elaine “Elly” Humphrey Ramey

East Wenatchee, WA

Elaine “Elly”, 73, passed away on February 24, 2017. She was born on June 4,

1943, in Vancouver, WA, to Myron and Margaret Jones. Elaine grew up in

Vancouver and attended Vancouver Schools. In 1962, she married Roy Humphrey

and they later took over her parent’s shoe shop in Vancouver. Roy passed in

May of 1998.

Elaine loved being a school bus driver and loved working for the Evergreen

School District and later, the Wenatchee School District. She loved hauling

firefighters and transporting tourists in the Denali National Park during

summer breaks. Elaine loved crafts, such as rock painting, making dream

catchers and beading. Crosswords were her favorite pastime. Elaine’s most

favorite place in the world was the ocean beach, especially, Long Beach.

Elaine loved her pets, Nikki, Buddy, and Molly.

In July of 2003, Elaine married Howard Ramey and soon purchased their home in

East Wenatchee, WA. She soon found the love in being in the outdoors

accompanying Howard Christmas tree hunting, camping, RV’ing, rock hounding,

placer gold mining, metal and gold detecting. In 2006, Elaine had to give up

working due to Temporal Lobe Epilepsy, which caused her to lose her driver’s

license. When her hubby retired in 2009, Elaine found herself snowbirding in

their 5’ver to Arizona in the winter months. Elaine was diagnosed with early

stage Dementia in 2011. This terrible disease soon robbed Elaine of all her

wonderful memories, all the things we take for granted.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Harvey; and soul

sister, Lymira. Elaine is survived by her brother, Milton of Vancouver, WA;

husband, Howard; two sons, John Humphrey of Troutdale, OR, and Paul (Tracey)

Humphrey of Vancouver, WA; mommies daughter, Margaret “Jeannie” (Shawn) Tidd

of Vancouver, WA; two step-sons, Eric (Judy) of Wenatchee, WA, and Matthew

“Matt” of Chelan, WA; step-daughter, Stephanie (Dale) of Tucson, AZ; seven

grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two step-

great-grandchildren.

Two outdoor celebrations of Elaine’s life are planned when it’s sunny and the

flowers and birds are about. One will be held in the Wenatchee area, date and

place will be posted in Elaine’s guestbook by April 1, 2017. Elaine’s other

celebration of her life will be held in Vancouver, WA, on June 4, 2017.

Location will be posted in The Columbian newspaper guestbook by the middle of

May.

Elaine’s family would like to thank all who helped in her care, but especially

Bobbi and Jayson of Dore’ Haven Adult Family Home for their personal, loving

care. All those of Confluence Health Home Hospice for their loving care,

especially Barb.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Epilepsy Foundation,

Alzheimer’s Association or Wenatchee Humane Society. Please express your

thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at www.telfordschapel.com.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.