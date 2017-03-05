The Wenatchee World

Moses Lake man injured in one-vehicle collision

by Nevonne McDaniels
MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old Moses Lake man is in critical condition at Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center after being ejected from the truck he was driving early Sunday morning.

Margarito Rivera Villalba apparently fell asleep at the wheel of his 2011 Chevy pickup which was northbound on Road K-Northeast near Road 6-Northeast.

According to a report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup left the road, hit a driveway culvert, went airborne and struck a tree, then came to…

