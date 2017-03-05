Norma Lurene Phillips

Enumclaw, WA

Norma Lurene Phillips, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday,

February 22, 2017, while living with her son and family in Enumclaw, WA,

following a long battle with cancer. Norma was born July 6, 1932, to Austin

and Hallie (Pippin) Johnston at Zion, AR. At a young age, she moved with her

family to Wenatchee, WA, where at age 14, she worked in the kitchen at the

Deaconess Hospital. She completed her education, graduating from Wenatchee

High School in 1951. She then began working for Sears, Roebuck & Company.

On September 3, 1955, she married Don Phillips in Wenatchee. Due to Don’s

seasonal work in construction, the family moved to Seattle in 1961, then

Burien in 1966. Norma worked for Weisfield’s Jewelry, retiring after seven

years as credit manager.

Following Don’s death in 2005, Norma remained in Burien until moving to East

Wenatchee in 2007, to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Ann. For

a short time, she was able to live with her brother and sister-in-law, L.C.

and Rilla Johnston in Wenatchee. In 2015, she moved to Enumclaw, living with

her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Debbie. She had constant love and care

during her illness, for which her family is forever grateful.

Norma had a strong faith and attended Assembly of God churches. She will be

remembered for her love of cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed

shopping, especially with her sister, Billie. Norma loved to encourage others

with cards and letters.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law: Rick and Ann Phillips, East

Wenatchee, WA; Greg and Debbie Phillips, Enumclaw, WA; brother and sister-in-

law, L.C. and Rilla Johnston, Wenatchee, WA; sister, Billie Messer, Lacey, WA;

grandchildren: Casey Phillips (Tess), Brady Phillips (DeAnn), Nicholas

Phillips, Lauren Phillips and Cameron Phillips. In addition to her husband,

she was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at

Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick Street, Wenatchee, WA, with

Pastor Jerry Beebe officiating. The service will conclude at the church with

private burial at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to

Wenatchee First Assembly. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley,

East Wenatchee, WA.