William “Bill” Earl Galbraith
Newport, Washington
Bill was born to the late Daniel and Martha (Peters) Galbraith in his hometown
of Brewster, WA, where he attended elementary and high school, graduating with
the class of 1979. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He
returned to Brewster upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, where he met
and married Tammy Vandelac, to become a loving husband, and father, to Jeremy
Vandelac and Amber Gene Welsh. A few years later in June 1990, Bill and Tammy
welcomed their child, Haley Dawn.
From a young age, Bill loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing,
camping, and most other outdoor activities. Family was the most important
thing to Bill; he never missed a family gathering. He spent many weekends with
his daughter, Haley, going for drives in the mountains, watching car races, or
just playing catch. He was a good friend to many, always willing to lend a
helping hand, and a wonderful co-worker. Bill was employed by the Washington
State Department of Transportation. He was passionate about the role he played
in maintaining safe roadways for the benefit and enjoyment of the public. Bill
was also an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American
Legion.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Haley Galbraith of Seattle, WA; one brother
and sister-in-law, Ben and Lori Galbraith of Wenatchee, WA; one sister and
brother-in-law, Teresa and Jeff Williams of Bremerton, WA; step-mother, Linda
Galbraith of Yakima, WA; step-sisters: Cindie Furman of Packwood, WA , Jennie
and husband, Matt Mathes of Naches, WA; and step-brother, Wade Furman;
additionally, many extended family members, including nieces, nephews, aunts,
uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Brewster, WA, on Bill’s birthday, May
20, 2017. More details to come on location and time.
