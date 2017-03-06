5-year sentence in molestation case

WENATCHEE — A Malaga man who admitted to sexual contact with a 5-year-old child he babysat was sentenced Thursday to a five-year term of prison and treatment.

Sentencing for Johnathan D. Blomquist, 25, came almost five months after he entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree child molestation, saying he had sexual contact with the victim in June 2016. He was initially charged with child rape, a count that was dropped with his plea agreement.

Chelan County Superior…