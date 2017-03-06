Ag Monthly | Local cheese, cider snag national Good Food awards

Local cheese, cider snag national Good Food awards

SAN FRANCISCO — Local makers of cheese and a hard cider topped thousands of competitors to take honors at the 2017 Good Food Awards, which spotlight craftsmanship and sustainability in food production.

Laurie Neal of Wenatchee was the only cheesemaker in the state to be recognized at the award presentation, held Jan. 20 in San Francisco. Peter Ringsrud of Snowdrift Cider in East Wenatchee snagged one of 12 top honors awarded to cider makers from around the U.S.

The two local producers were among 193 winners from 141 cities in 36 states to be honored at the San Francisco ceremony. The competition’s 2,095 entries in 14 categories were judged in a blind tasting by 250 judges. Winners underwent a rigorous vetting process to verify they met sustainability and social responsibility criteria. More than three dozen potential winners were disqualified for not measuring up, said a Good Food Award press release.

In total, Washington took 12 awards in the cheese, cider, beer, coffee, confections, fish, preserves and pantry products categories. Oregon snagged 19 awards.

“The Good Food Awards celebrate the kind of food we all want to eat — tasty, authentic and responsibly produced,” said the release. “We grant awards to outstanding American food producers and the farmers who provide their ingredients.”

Neal’s cheese — an Asiago-style variety called Laurel’s Crown Bebé Cheese — is made at Pure Éire Dairy in Othello from 100-percent grass-fed organic Jersey whole milk. It’s then aged for three to six months. Pure Éire is currently the only certified 100-percent grass-fed dairy in the U.S., according to a press release.

The cheese is sold locally at The Cheesemonger’s Shop at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee and Sage Mountain Natural Foods in Leavenworth. Laurel’s Crown Cheese products can also be found at specialty markets in the Puget Sound area, Spokane and Tri-Cities.

Snowdrift grabbed honors with its Reserve Perry (made from pears) and Pommeau (combined apple juice and brandy).

Another winning cider produced by Whitewood Cider Co. in Olympia used apples from Gibbs Organic Farm in Leavenworth.

For more information on the awards, visit goodfoodawards.org.

Fruit tree conference in Wenatchee had global reach

WENATCHEE — Fruit tree experts from around the world arrived here in mid-February to learn how North Central Washington orchardists grow some of the world’s best fruit.

An overflow crowd of more than 450 growers, managers and scientists from 13 countries packed the Wenatchee Convention Center Feb. 19-23 for the 60th Annual Conference of the International Fruit Tree Association.

It was Wenatchee’s third time in six decades to host the gathering, which association leaders rotate among the top fruit growing regions in North America and across the globe. Last year, the conference was held in Michigan — the third most productive apple region in the U.S. after Washington and New York — and next year it will move to New Zealand.

“We go where we can see orchards in action,” said Matt Grayson, executive director of the Missouri-based IFTA. “Some of these locations may be pretty isolated, but that’s where the learning takes place.”

During the conference, day-long tours were held at orchards in Wenatchee, Chelan, Brewster, Mattawa and Royal Slope. At the convention center, local horticulturalists — both working orchardists and research scientists — talked on what makes good rootstock, the best trellis systems, choosing the right tree, tips on grafting, uses of orchard netting, the right diet for tree growth, honeybees and pollination, robotic harvesting and a dozen other topics.

The conference’s speaker list leaned heavily on professors from Washington State University and the WSU Tree Fruit Research Center and Extension in Wenatchee. But also included were commercial experts from local offices of ag supplier Wilbur-Ellis, Willow Drive Nursery in Ephrata and Stemilt Ag Services and Wilson Orchard Supply in Wenatchee.

More speakers flew in from Idaho, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Nova Scotia and New Zealand.

On Feb. 20, Shannon Dininny, editor of Yakima-based Good Fruit Grower magazine, hosted a presentation of the IFTA Women’s Network, a new group highlighting women and their contributions to the fruit industry. Telling their career stories were Deborah Moore, vice-president of the Washington AgForestry Leadership Program in Spokane; Dena Ybarra, owner of Columbia Basin Nursery in Quincy; and Lisa Jenereaux of Spurr Brothers Farms in Kingston, Nova Scotia.

The association also said goodbye to outgoing IFTA president Tim Welsh, a field man for Wenatchee-based Columbia Fruit Packers, and welcomed incoming top exec Rod Farrow of Lamont Fruit Farm in Albion, New York.

For more info on IFTA and its conference, visit ifruittree.org.

Rise of the machines can benefit orchardists

WENATCHEE — Human-like robots won’t be picking apples any time soon, says a regional tree fruit expert. But snazzy machines are already making orchard work easier, more efficient and more profitable — with more innovations on the way.

Karen Lewis, a specialist with the Washington State University Extension in Ephrata, detailed on Jan. 19 how mechanization is changing orchard tasks such as pruning, thinning and harvesting for growers across the state. She spoke via a video feed at the annual WSU Apple Day in Wenatchee.

Machines in use today aren’t just gee-whiz gizmos or conversation starters, said Lewis. “We’re way past the day when you should be owning ‘toys,’” she said. “Any investment you make now in machines needs to deliver profits, needs to make you money.”

Growers require the same qualities in an orchard machine that they would of any farm equipment, she said. It needs to be affordable, reliable, safe, simple and, if possible, serve more than one purpose.

“If it moves on four wheels, then it should have a variety of uses,” Lewis said.

She advised orchardists planting new blocks for new apple varieties to plan ahead for mechanization — consider in advance the types of machines and work they’ll do, adjust row width to accommodate equipment, consider tree height before investing. Certain trellis systems lend themselves better to mechanized tasks than others.

Other observations from Lewis:

<> Mechanized pruning — Pruning machines are limited in what they can do. Today’s machine can clip branches protruding into a row, but most often leaves branches that run parallel to trellis wires. The best pruning happens with a combination of machines and human workers. That’s because the expert pruner “has a brain and eyes and hands” to know and judge for “optimum canopy management.”

<> Mechanized thinning — A sweep down a row with a thinning machine can reduce follow-up hand thinning by up to 50 percent. Hand-held thinning machines — they look like souped-up string trimmers for lawns — can cover 10 times the trees of flesh-and-blood workers, but the human touch remains important for quality bloom management.

<> Mechanized harvesting — Lewis said no machine yet developed can beat the region’s high-quality expert pickers in speed and efficiency. But using platform machines to carry both pickers and bins increases worker safety and harvesting efficiency. “These machines get people off ladders and bring them closer to the bins,” she said. Many platforms are designed to move down a row with pickers standing at different heights with receiving bins just an arm’s length away.