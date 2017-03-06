The Wenatchee World

Agens — 50th

by Lindsay Francis
Elmer and Marlene Agens will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a celebration beginning at 2 p.m. March 11 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave. The family requests no gifts.

Marlene King and Elmer Agens were married March 11, 1967, at the Navy Chapel in Treasure Island, California.

The couple have lived in California, Wisconsin, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. They moved to East Wenatchee in 1974.

They are the parents of two sons, Sean Fox of Tacoma and…

