Burglars hit condo while resident sleeps

WENATCHEE — A laptop, purse and briefcase were reported stolen from a South Delaware Avenue condominium overnight Friday.

The elderly woman who lived there apparently left her front door unlocked when she went to bed and noticed the items were missing from her living room in the morning.

The burglary was reported to Wenatchee police at 8:58 a.m. Saturday.

“We had a talk. She won’t be doing that again,” said Wenatchee Police Cpl. Seth Buhler.

