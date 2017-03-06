The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi37° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny then Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Burglars hit condo while resident sleeps

by Nevonne McDaniels
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A laptop, purse and briefcase were reported stolen from a South Delaware Avenue condominium overnight Friday. 

The elderly woman who lived there apparently left her front door unlocked when she went to bed and noticed the items were missing from her living room in the morning.

The burglary was reported to Wenatchee police at 8:58 a.m. Saturday.

“We had a talk. She won’t be doing that again,” said Wenatchee Police Cpl. Seth Buhler.

 

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 