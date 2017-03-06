Business Roundup | Wilfred Woods, publisher and civic leader, dies at 97

Wilfred Woods, publisher and civic leader, dies at 97

WENATCHEE — Wilfred R. Woods died Feb. 11 at age 97, ending his nine decades of wandering the world and wondering tirelessly about how it worked.

Preferring the nickname “Wilf,” the newspaperman, family patriarch, avid outdoorsman, art philanthropist and expert whistler died at home from complications of old age and recent ailments.

A globe-trotting reporter, columnist and former publisher of The Wenatchee World — the newspaper his family has owned since 1907 — Woods regularly touched the lives of thousands of readers and North Central Washington residents through his writing and passionate interests in art, music, theater, history, travel, politics, science and the creative people who made those happen. In the last decade, Woods often focused his column on everyday incidents and situations.

Born in Wenatchee on Sept. 30, 1919, Woods was the newest addition to a newspaper family headed by his father and firebrand publisher Rufus Woods, a fierce advocate of development in North Central Washington and a key proponent of the building of Grand Coulee Dam and development of the Columbia Basin Project.

Woods inherited the paper in 1950 and served as editor and publisher for 47 years. “Luckily, I also inherited a really good crew who could basically operate the paper until I learned the ropes,” he said.

The decades to follow — the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s — were industrious times, Woods noted in a later interview. Alcoa built its smelter in Malaga, water flowed for the first time in canals of the Columbia Basin Project and dams were under construction by the Chelan and Douglas county public utility districts.

“The dams were the lifelines for our growing orchard industry, from Wenatchee to Oroville,” Woods said. “These dams did for our apple-growing regions what Grand Coulee Dam did for the Columbia Basin.”

In 1997, Woods retired as publisher to serve as chairman of the newspaper company’s board of directors. His son Rufus took the helm and has run the newspaper since.

Hot yoga flows into Riverside 9; Glaze on its way

WENATCHEE — It’s taken awhile, but the commercial spaces at Riverside 9 Apartment Homes have begun to fill with tenants.

Riverside 9 is the 312-unit complex on Riverside Drive in Wenatchee that has set the bar for apartment living in the Wenatchee Valley. From its opening in 2014, the complex’s regular apartment vacancies have filled up fast. On-site businesses were promised from the start.

Now, the first business in the complex is getting into the flow and flexing its muscles — literally. Beyoutiful Hot Yoga opened late last year and has attracted the yoga-curious from the complex as well as clients west of the Columbia River.

The Riverside 9 studio is BHY’s third Wenatchee Valley location. The original opened in East Wenatchee in 2013, followed by a Leavenworth studio in 2015 (which has since been sold to its managers). BHY also has two locations in Spokane.

“Riverside 9 was a logical choice for our new location,” said BHY owner Mimi Vimont. “It’s an up-and-coming place. It has a ‘captive audience’ living right in the complex. It’s convenient to Wenatchee clients. And it’s right on the river — a beautiful spot!”

Management at Riverside 9 said last month that the complex’s three other commercial spaces have attracted lots of interest. Doughnut shop Glaze already has its sign up and construction is underway. Rumors among residents is that leases for the other two spaces look like sure things.

Details: Beyoutiful Hot Yoga, 741 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee (phone: 470-9399) and 920 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee (phone: 930-9827). Web: beyoutifulhotyoga.com.

Classes offer painting, sipping, socializing

WENATCHEE — You’re no artist, right? You’ve only painted your bedroom baseboards, touched-up scraped walls in the garage and dabbed polish on your nails.

But think again. Now you can simultaneously apply brush to canvas and raise a glass to your inner artist during an art class that’s both relaxing and fun.

Class with a Glass, a 3-year-old business that has new owners and new ideas, pairs art with wine in a historic loft-style classroom where instructors help budding artists discover their creativity.

“It’s an opportunity to relax, socialize, express yourself artistically and really have some fun,” said Lisa Lycan, who co-owns the art-and-wine business with husband Doug. “That’s our aim — for people to have fun.”

Class with a Glass held a grand “reopening” Feb. 18 in their third-floor studio at 10 S. Columbia St. in Wenatchee.

That experience offers the emerging artist a chance to paint and complete a bright, bold artwork during a 2- to 3-hour class. Instructors lead students through every step — concept to composition to brush strokes to blending colors — with frequent breaks for snacks and vino. The business has five instructors.

“We’ve had a lot of first-timers who become repeat customers,” said Lycan. “Once a person gets a feel for what they’re capable of — artistically — then they’re more confident to try it again. It’s wonderful to see that confidence build.”

In addition to regular classes, Class with a Glass schedules private parties — birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, wine tastings — where groups of friends and family sip and paint together. They’ve also hosted corporate classes for team building and strategic planning. Children’s painting sessions are also available.

Lycan took over the business Jan. 1 after attending classes by former owner Emily Gotti. “We fell in love with it,” said Lycan. When they learned Gotti was considering selling the business, they grabbed at the opportunity.

Art aside, Lycan was also attracted to the studio itself — the top floor of an historic Wenatchee building in the Columbia Street warehouse district. “Brick walls, high ceilings, huge loft windows — it’s a beautiful space that’s perfect for artistic activities,” she said.

“We encourage people to come and give us a try,” said Lycan. “The only way to really know what we do here — to know what it’s like to discover that artist inside you — is to experience one of our classes. It could be the creative spark a person needs to get started in art.”

Details: Class with a Glass, 10 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee. Phone: 679-9576. Web: classwithaglass.com and on Facebook (keywords: class with a glass).

Wenatchee earns more honors

WENATCHEE — It was just in January that Sunset Magazine named Wenatchee as one of 20 “dream towns” on the West Coast. Now Where to Retire magazine has dubbed the Apple Capital as one of “8 Delightful Downtown Cities” in the U.S.

This off-beat designation recognizes Wenatchee as a town with a “rejuvenated central city … gifted and talented … that’s on the upswing.” Apparently retirees have made it clear to the magazine’s editors that a thriving downtown is a “must-have” attribute for a place to hang their hammocks.

The article’s other “delightful downtown cities” are Dahlonega, Georgia; DeLand, Florida; Franklin, Tennessee; Frederick, Maryland; Georgetown, Texas; Livermore, California; and Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Get more info at wheretoretire.com.

Northwest Snow and Ice thrives on — you guessed it — snow and ice

CASHMERE — An overcast sky spit ice last month as Keegan Bray bolted a new coiled spring onto the Boss v-shaped snow plow.

“Springs like this help control the blade to make a (plowing) job go smoother and faster,” he said. “In this weather” — he looked around at a week’s worth of snow and ice pushed into high piles — “we’ve been selling replacement springs like crazy.”

Bray, 32, co-owner with wife Candi of Northwest Snow and Ice Equipment in Cashmere, said a week of late-winter storms made February the busiest he can remember for his 22-year-old company — the only Boss dealership in the Wenatchee Valley and a leader in the sector of local businesses that thrive on cold and slush.

The Brays’ company sells Boss plows and blades and repairs all brands of snow-removal equipment — “as long as a person isn’t walking behind it,” he said. (Translation: the business doesn’t sell or fix residential snowblowers.) Bray also removes snow for 16 commercial accounts in the Cashmere area. “With snow like we’ve had, that can keep you up all night.”

Bray said recent snowfalls adding up to more than 12 inches in many areas have put a lot of stress on “snow management” equipment — plows, blades, blowers, sand and salt spreaders. With 2,000 to 3,000 Boss snow plows in the region, “We’ve had a steady stream of customers.”

One day in February, Bray offered repair advice by phone — “It’s just dangling there? Not good,” he said to the caller — while he and technician Jesse Baker made repairs on two snow rigs operated by longtime customer Roy Mejia, owner of Wenatchee-based Roy’s Lawn Care & Snow Plowing. One rig had a crippled v-plow; the other burned-out headlights.

“The rig’s lights went out at midnight while we were plowing an HOA, so I immediately called Keegan,” said Mejia. His company plows parking lots for five condominium homeowner associations in the valley — big plowing projects that take time and expertise to work around parked cars — along with 45 other commercial clients, many of them bank branches. “Keegan called me back at 1 a.m. That’s what I call good service.”

Mejia said that over the years he’s observed Bray build serious relationships with his customers. “He says he’s going to do something, then he does it and does it well,” said Mejia. “We only operate Boss plows — they’re the best — but it’s the trust we have in Keegan that keeps us coming back. Nowadays, that kind of trust is sometimes a forgotten aspect of doing business.”

Keegan’s father, Charles Bray, opened Northwest Snow and Ice in 1995 and almost immediately Keegan began working on and learning about snowplows. Keegan and Candi took over the business in 2013 — the start of two dry winter seasons that saw sparse snowfall and, for the Brays, limited business.

“I think we only sold around 17 snow plows that first season,” said Bray. “We sold 20 the next season, then we doubled that number the next.” Bray estimated he’ll sell upwards of 45 plows this winter season.

Of course, Bray knows this bustling winter business will eventually melt away. In summer months, he redirects his mechanical talents to excavation work and orchard irrigation repairs.

“Winter or summer, it seems like I’ve got some kind of tool in my hand,” he chuckled.

Details: Northwest Snow and Ice Equipment, 5295 Sunset Highway, Cashmere. Phone: 782-8015. Web: nwsnowandice.com and Facebook (keywords: nw snow and ice).

Grape growers group changes its name

CASHMERE — The Washington Association of Wine Grape Growers (WAWGG) has renamed itself the Washington Winegrowers Association.

Marketing folks say the change is part of a “comprehensive brand evolution process” that includes the new name, tagline and logo, all of which are “mission-driven.”

“Our aim is to enhance industry performance,” said Washington Winegrowers chairman Todd Newhouse. “Our new name and logo is just part of a larger journey to become even more mission-driven in everything we do.”

The group’s new logo is a capital “W” accented with a vine tendril and includes the tagline “Advancing our industry.”

Read more about the group at wawinegrowers.org.

Yes, they’re hiring | Employers meet hopefuls at jobs summit

WENATCHEE — Over 300 go-getters, many packing resumés and high hopes, worked an overflow crowd of local employers Jan. 24 in an effort to start the new year right — by finding a job.

And did they?

“We think at least one person found a job on the spot,” said an excited Tess Davison, coordinator of the 2017 Wenatchee Valley Employment Summit and Job Fair. “He came up to the registration table to borrow a pen and said, ‘Ladies, I just got the best job,’ and then floated out of here on Cloud Nine.”

Job or no job, summit hopefuls had an opportunity to connect with companies and agencies actively seeking people to fill job vacancies, said Davison. The event “offered attendees encouragement that there’s real opportunity out there to find a job,” she said. “And showed employers that people definitely want to work.”

More than 65 employers were on site at the Wenatchee Convention Center to chat with job-seekers. Representatives of retailers, restaurants, hotels, tourism businesses, health care offices, law enforcement and government agencies all welcomed job hopefuls.

A few examples:

Mill Bay Casino — Human resources analyst Sandra Loza-Solis said the Manson casino is looking bartenders, wait staff, security guards, card dealers and seasonal workers for summer concerts at Deep Water Amphitheater. “We do all the training,” she said, “from how to interact with customers to working at gaming tables.” Mill Bay employs around 150 workers year-round, with another 50 added during the concert season.

Confluence Health — HR specialist Samantha Myers said the health care company has dozens of openings with a wide range of skills and responsibilities. “Administrative staff to physician’s assistants to maintenance and more,” she said. Confluence Health has around 3,500 workers in its North Central Washington hospitals and clinics.

specialist Samantha Myers said the health care company has dozens of openings with a wide range of skills and responsibilities. “Administrative staff to physician’s assistants to maintenance and more,” she said. Confluence Health has around 3,500 workers in its North Central Washington hospitals and clinics. State Parks — Jill Sessions, an office assistant and recruiter for Washington State Parks, said the agency’s Eastern Region (headquartered in East Wenatchee) is looking for a handful of seasonal park aides to help with maintenance, staff entry stations, check-in campers and other tasks. “Park aide positions are often stepping stones to a Parks career,” said Sessions. “We have a number of rangers that began their careers as park aides.”

The Entrepreneur’s Source — Owner and career coach Wendy Dalpez wasn’t recruiting employees at the Summit. She was looking for people who want to work for themselves. “I offer an alternative to the traditional career,” she said. “I work to help match people to the businesses that make sense for them. To help find the work they’re most committed to, and then get their business going.” Typical clients have spent years in a career and find themselves underemployed or, for whatever reason, ready to move to something they find more exciting, she said.

Wells Fargo — Shaun Devine, manager at the international banking company’s East Wenatchee branch, said no positions were currently open in the Wenatchee Valley, but that his company is always eager to talk with people interested in a banking career. “Bank teller positions, mortgage consultants, business advisers, call centers, loan departments — the possibilities are endless for finding a career path within Wells Fargo,” he said.

State Patrol and Wenatchee Police — Law enforcement needs recruits. Trooper Brian Moore said the State Patrol is down 120 troopers statewide and has pushed to find people with “good character, high morals, a good work ethic and who are trainable.” Wenatchee Police Officers Ron Wilson and Kevin Battis said the department seeks to fill four positions with people who, preferably, has an AA (associates) degree or two years of law enforcement experience. Bilingual candidates are welcome and military personnel have preference.

(associates) degree or two years of law enforcement experience. Bilingual candidates are welcome and military personnel have preference. J.C. Penney Salon — Salon manager Kim Fowler said the in-store styling center is shifting to a new business model called The Cinderella Project. Under the program, stylists will pay no rent, sign no lease, earn 60 to 70 percent commission and even have a benefit package. “This program is a huge change for the salon industry,” she said.

January’s summit kicked off with a breakfast presentation by keynote speaker Bill Bradbury, creative director for Monster.com, who explained the workings of the website’s advanced software for job-seekers and employers. Next, Chad Pearson with the state Employment Security Department explained how WorkSource, the agency’s career division, used Monster’s software as the basis for a recent revamp of its job website (worksourcewa.com).

Hosted by JDSA Law at the Wenatchee Convention Center, the summit was sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wenatchee Learns Connect, the Wenatchee School District, SkillSource and WorkSource.

Shopko expands with Pantry

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s Shopko has moved toward becoming a one-stop shopping spot with the expansion of its food offerings — make that a big expansion.

Called Shopko Pantry, the expansion has added three aisles of additional foods — up to 1,500 new products — that includes juices, coffee, snacks, cookies, cereals and breakfast foods, baking products, canned goods, condiments, lunch-box options and other “meal solutions” (boxed items such as Hamburger Helper and StoveTop stuffings). There’s even a refrigerated case of frozen pizzas.

For the most part, fresh produce, meats and dairy products are not part of the local expansion, although the company is experimenting with those items at some locations.

“What we’re hearing from customers is that the additional food items are definitely welcome,” said Matt Troxler, a supervisor at the Wenatchee store. “It’s a real convenience, since now customers can finish up most of their shopping right here in one place.”

The Pantry concept was rolled out at 127 of Shopko’s 131 full-sized stores in 26 states. The $3 billion retailer is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Details: Shopko (including optical and pharmacy departments), 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Phone: 662-6366. Web: shopko.com.