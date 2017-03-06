The Wenatchee World

Christensen — 50th

by Lindsay Francis
Ivan and Marian Christensen recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Marian Lucille Payne and Ivan Christensen were married Dec. 18, 1966, in Longview.

They have lived in Wenatchee, Longview, Bellingham and Blue Grass, Iowa, during their marriage.

They are the parents of Kennan and Valerie Christensen of Mount Vernon; Laura Christensen-Colberg and Jason Colberg of Lake Forest Park; Jeanne and Troy Munson of Graham; and Sara Christensen and Chris Bishop of Wenatchee. They have nine grandchildren.

She taught junior high…

