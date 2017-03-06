Claim of theft by caregiver resolved in plea

WENATCHEE — A woman originally accused of stealing from her dementia-stricken father was allowed to plead to a far lesser offense Monday after her family rallied to her side.

Prosecutors reduced the charge against Naomi Lee Roberts, 41, of Lacey from felony first-degree theft to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She pleaded guilty and received a 90-day jail sentence, with all but one day suspended, from Chelan County Superior Court Judge T.W. "Chip" Small.

Roberts was arrested in January 2016 after a…