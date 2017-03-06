Shull and Etta deJong celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day.
Etta Turner and Shull deJong were married Feb. 14, 1992, in Leavenworth.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee, Cashmere and East Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of Amanda Main and Alex deJong, both of Wenatchee. They have three grandchildren.
She is the owner of Etta’s Barber Shop and is a school bus driver for Wenatchee School District. He is retired.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.