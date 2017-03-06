The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo25° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi38° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi45° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

deJong — 25th

by Lindsay Francis
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Shull and Etta deJong celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day.

Etta Turner and Shull deJong were married Feb. 14, 1992, in Leavenworth.

The couple have lived in Wenatchee, Cashmere and East Wenatchee during their marriage.

They are the parents of Amanda Main and Alex deJong, both of Wenatchee. They have three grandchildren.

She is the owner of Etta’s Barber Shop and is a school bus driver for Wenatchee School District. He is retired.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 