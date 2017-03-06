Editor’s Note | Finding health your own way

One-third of adults in this country and nearly 12 percent of children use holistic and other types of alternative treatments together with or instead of conventional medicine.

If you watched the swimming competition during last summer’s Olympics, you likely noticed a bunch of red circles on the body of Michael Phelps as he was again capturing multiple gold medals for the U.S. team.

As people were informed what those circles were, it brought “cupping” into vogue. Heated, sanitized cups are applied to strategic places on the body to condition or heal muscles.

You can experience cupping right here in Wenatchee, as well as many other forms of “alternative” health and healing methods.

In this issue of Business World, we take a closer look at some of these practices, from the well-known, like acupuncture, to the less-known, like hot rocks.

Many people swear by these methods and generally a more holistic approach to health. It has become big business here and elsewhere.

Many of these treatments are not covered by health insurance, so you’re on your own with the expense. But for better health, there are lots of people who will vouch it is worth the cost.

Speaking of health insurance, at some point we will be taking a good look at the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Or what, if anything, remains of it in the months ahead.

That is likely to be a huge issue throughout the country and right now, it’s a moving target.

President Trump vowed during his campaign to repeal the act and there is no shortage of Republican members of Congress who are on board with that.

With so many millions of Americans receiving their health insurance through the ACA, there is a lot of concern about what’s ahead.

Though “repeal and replace” offers some sollace, what that will look like is far from certain.

As Congress works its way through that we’ll devote an issue to letting people and businesses know what it means to them.

On a final note, the passing of Wilfred Woods last month has left a big hole in the community and perhaps even more so in our newsroom.

Wilf was a big supporter of Business World. He read each issue cover-to-cover and was always positive and encouraging

When he had an idea for the publication, we listened.

He is greatly missed.