Terry and Gwen Evans recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. A celebration has been planned for the summer.

Gwen Bigelow and Terry Evans were married Feb. 24, 1967, at the Presbyterian Church in Omak.

The couple have lived in Wenatchee during their marriage.

They are the parents of Greg Evans of Shelton and Kelly Carroll of Wenatchee. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He retired after 30 years at Alcoa. She worked as a bookkeeper for Moore Sanitary, Highland…