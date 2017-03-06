Terry and Gwen Evans recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. A celebration has been planned for the summer.
Gwen Bigelow and Terry Evans were married Feb. 24, 1967, at the Presbyterian Church in Omak.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of Greg Evans of Shelton and Kelly Carroll of Wenatchee. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He retired after 30 years at Alcoa. She worked as a bookkeeper for Moore Sanitary, Highland…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.