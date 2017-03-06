Eye On | Ye Olde Bookshoppe — A novel passion: A love of reading turns into a business

The outside of Ye Olde Bookshoppe can be deceiving. To the passerby, it appears as a little corner shop with barely enough room to stretch your legs. Beyond the front door, however, a labyrinth of books ranging from classic literature, to college textbooks, to U.S. history are just waiting to be pulled off the shelves by local readers.

AnaMaree Ordway purchased the bookstore, at 11 Palouse St. in Wenatchee, in 2015.

“I’ve always loved books,” Ordway said. “I read every book in the Chelan library growing up and probably a good chunk of them in Wenatchee. I saw this for sale, and I saw this bookstore and I knew wanted it.”

She knew she wanted to purchase the store when she found a particular book that called to her: “The Shepherd of the Hills” by Harold Bell Wright.

“This book took place where my grandpa grew up,” Ordway said. “He knew most of the people in this book. Their names were changed, but he knew the real people. My grandpa and grandma had been trading and shopping books here for years. I’ve found old books of mine on the shelves.”

Ordway received some financial help from her husband to purchase the business. She said that he isn’t an avid reader “but he buys bookstores, so he’s forgiven.”

Ordway quickly found out that running a business wasn’t quite as easy as opening a new book.

“I got everything in order on the first day with about an hour left in the day, and I managed to sell my first book,” Ordway said. “The day before I opened, I realized that my cash register had no cash in it and I had to run to Safeway to try and get some change.”

Despite the difficulties of figuring out the ins-and-outs of the store, customers did not have any difficulty finding the store.

“I’ve made a small profit since day one,” Ordway said. “January is tight for retail, but this year I made twice what I did last year in January… I’m sure that the closure of Hastings has brought in some customers, and I was able to expand my home school section with some materials they brought in.”

Ordway said that the difference between the part-time job she worked before and owning her bookstore is like night and day.

“The income’s probably about the same,” Ordway laughed. “But this is mine. I get to be surrounded by books all day and meet all these great people.”

Most of the bookshop’s advertising comes from word-of-mouth, and a persistent approach to getting people through the door.

“It’s hard to convince people that we have a local bookstore,” Ordway laughed. “People come from out-of-town for a convention and they have no problem finding me. Local people think there’s nothing. I participate in Downtown Association events to be as active in the community as possible.”

To Ordway, it’s no mystery what the top-selling genre for her store is.

“Mystery is big,” she laughed. “Classics and young adult fiction also sell well.”

The demographic that frequent the store was a bit of a surprise for her, however.

“I was expecting the people who were coming in to be a lot older, and they’re a lot younger,” Ordway said. “I have people from teens to people in their 30’s. Teens are surrounded by distractions and reading grounds them. When I was a kid, computers were fun. Now, it’s just a part of their lives and books are fun.”

Despite society’s drift towards electronics, Ordway is confident that books won’t be going out of style anytime soon.

“I think that books have taken an upturn,” Ordway said. “People are learning that Kindles have their place, but you don’t retain the same information as you do with a book. It doesn’t have the same old book smell, and it’s just not the same feel.”

The types of purchases that Ordway sees can be as varied as the customers themselves.

“I’ll have people come in and by a couple paperbacks,” Ordway said. “But one time, a mom came in and filled a backpack with $300 worth of children’s books. Those books are two or three dollars apiece, so that was over 100 bucks.”

To grow the business from just a bookstore, Ordway designed to expand the role of Ye Olde Bookshoppe to be a venue for local artists to display their work.

“I added a lot of stuff. There was art on the walls before that I didn’t know who it belonged to,” Ordway said. “Now every piece has been done by a local artist. We have hats and stained glass that are crafted by local artists.”

Her passion for the community has created a hub for people to meet and enjoy art, or books, or just good conversation.

“People just walked in the door and found me,” Ordway said. “Most people don’t come in asking to be featured, they just come in here to shop and a couple days later they come down and want to be featured.”

The social nature of the business may bring interesting conversation — just don’t expect a library environment.

“It can be kind of crowded and loud and chaotic,” Ordway said. “I’ll start a conversation up here and someone will join in from the back room and it’s very social.”

Ordway’s passion for books made owning a bookstore a fantasy of hers which she has been able to realize through Ye Olde Bookshoppe.

“I’ve always wanted to either run a bookstore or run away and run a little pub,” Ordway said. “I didn’t think it was ever going to happen. One day I was working part-time, the next day I was running a business.”

Ordway’s passion for the business pushes her to constantly look for ways to expand upon it and improve it.

“I always want to change things up so that things don’t get too boring for my regulars,” Ordway said. “I’m always trying to pay attention to what people want more of so I can carry that, and what people aren’t buying so I make more room for what people want.”