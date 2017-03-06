The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo25° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi38° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi45° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Dear Abby | Friend now looks 20 years older

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Dear Abby: I have a friend in her mid-40s who has naturally dark hair she keeps cut short. It looked fine.

A few months ago, she bleached her hair platinum blond. She said she was going for a look that will include dark roots, but she has kept the roots platinum, so now her hair just looks white — especially in pictures. She posted photos of herself with her boyfriend on Facebook, and while I was scrolling down, my initial…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 