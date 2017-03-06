Leavenworth substation sites narrowed

WENATCHEE — Site selection for a new substation in Leavenworth has been narrowed to two favorites sites, both with willing sellers.

One is on city-owned property, about 1.5 miles north of Leavenworth on Chumstick Highway, near the intersection with North Road. Its build-out cost is almost $8.4 million.

The second is on land owned by Upper Valley MEND, a nonprofit dedicated to health, food and housing services. The land is about a half mile west of the city’s property, between…