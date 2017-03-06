Library boosts STEM education

WENATCHEE — Science, technology, engineering and math are not just for school children anymore.

STEM education is getting serious play at the North Central Regional Library, too, with a librarian dedicated to creating learning opportunities with makerspace events, workshops, labs and clubs that include things like code writing, 3-D printing and robots. And though some classes are focused on children and teens, adults are included in the mix, too.

“The end goal is age agnostic. We want to provide the programs for adults, seniors, kids and teens,” said Chad Roseburg, the library district’s assistant director of information technology. “Our end goal is to cover all the bases. We have had a lot of interest in adults in various communities, especially with the 3-D printing.”

Sarah Knox started in her new role as the district’s first full-time STEM librarian in January. She previously had been the children’s services librarian.

“The STEM librarian is a new position,” said Roseburg, who has been with the library district for 21 years. He has been working with STEM programming since 2014, when the district received two grants, one for $4,800 to buy a 3-D printer and the other for $38,000 to buy more technology and teaching materials, including robotics kits. The philosophy with STEM is to boost interest in all things “science, technology, engineering and math,” which is intended to make the future workforce more competitive.

“Part of the stipulation of the grant was we needed to develop and execute a certain number of shows during the grant period,” he said. “The amount of work it took and the time it actually took to pull that off was a wake-up call. We cover five counties. We had a few people unpacking boxes of equipment and learning how to use it and developing a program and trying to roll it out in a couple weeks.”

A year or so later, Roseburg, along with representatives from other regional organizations, attended a makerspace initiative conference in Washington, D.C.

“It was interesting to see what different organizations were doing. They all tackled things in different ways. The end take away was we needed to raise the bar,” he said, “and think about how to improve the level of shows and do more of them, get some permanent exhibits out there.”

He recommended building on what they already started.

The other lesson Roseburg brought back from Washington, D.C., was how STEM and makerspace programming adds value to the community. He has seen it locally in a tour of some of the school district programs in the area.

“Not all of the communities we serve have those same programs. That creates an opportunity for the library district to fill in the gaps,” he said.

Roseburg said he believes some of the great scientists got where they are not because they were smarter than others, but because they had access.

And it isn’t just for the kids.

Library patrons of all ages can get involved in learning new technology, with online tutorials or hands-on events that teach the basics and beyond. The focus initially was on school-age children and homeschool groups, but that is changing.