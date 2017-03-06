The Wenatchee World

Community Connections | March 11th is Non-Profit Day at Pybus Market

by Tricia Cook
WENATCHEE – Following in the successful footsteps of January’s Meet Your Match volunteer networking forum at Pybus University, the Saturday Non-Profit Day at Pybus Market will showcase local programs needing volunteered time, energy and knowledge.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. over 40 non-profit organizations will line the market’s concourse and representatives will be at the ready to share information about their programs, purposes and how to get involved. If you have been looking to volunteer for a local non-profit…

