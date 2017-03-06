Marriage licenses

Chelan County
Brian Deane Anderson, 56, and Georgina Castaneda, 44, both of Wenatchee
Austin Kyle Latak, 21, of Joint Base Lewis McChord, and Jaxson Foster Davidson, 18, of Leavenworth
Kami Lynn Albers, 49, and Michael John Rosser, 61, both of Peshastin
Irma Cortes Rodriguez, 45, of East Wenatchee, and Bruno Miramontes Torres, 33, of Wenatchee
Mayra Minerva Bolanos, 35, and Leticia Julia Pulido, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Abraham Bernal Garcia, 25, and Lorena Sanchez, 29, both of East Wenatchee
…
