Marriage licenses

Chelan County

Brian Deane Anderson, 56, and Georgina Castaneda, 44, both of Wenatchee

Austin Kyle Latak, 21, of Joint Base Lewis McChord, and Jaxson Foster Davidson, 18, of Leavenworth

Kami Lynn Albers, 49, and Michael John Rosser, 61, both of Peshastin

Irma Cortes Rodriguez, 45, of East Wenatchee, and Bruno Miramontes Torres, 33, of Wenatchee

Mayra Minerva Bolanos, 35, and Leticia Julia Pulido, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Abraham Bernal Garcia, 25, and Lorena Sanchez, 29, both of East Wenatchee