NCW Health | The ACA and public hospitals

NCW — A double edged-sword.

It’s a description I’ve heard more than once from rural hospital administrators in relation to how the Affordable Care Act has impacted their nonprofit public hospitals, which rely partly on taxpayer levies.

“Yes, it has added millions of people to the rolls of coverage that didn’t have any insurance in the past,” Quincy Valley Medical Center CEO Jerry Hawley told me recently. But that doesn’t help if many of your patients are still either uninsured,…