Curtis and Carol Neal recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Carol Herman and Curtis Neal were married March 1, 1957, in Duvall.

The couple have lived in East Wenatchee since 1988.

They are the parents of Scott Neal of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cindi Colin of Escalon, California; Greg Neal of Wenatchee; and David Neal of East Wenatchee. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 26 years and later became a welder. He…