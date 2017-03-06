The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi37° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny then Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

Ockword: Reasons to root

by Matt Ockinga
Send to Kindle
Print This

Why do you root?

It’s a simple question really. Or is it? By your very act of reading this column, you are incriminating yourself as a sports fan. By writing this, I am too. But again, why? What is it about these, as many people would condescendingly call them, “silly games” that cause us to cheer, curse, cringe, cry and celebrate?

To many, asking why someone enjoys sports is equivocal to asking why people enjoy movies. The answer: Well, because…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 