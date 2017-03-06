Ockword: Reasons to root

Why do you root?

It’s a simple question really. Or is it? By your very act of reading this column, you are incriminating yourself as a sports fan. By writing this, I am too. But again, why? What is it about these, as many people would condescendingly call them, “silly games” that cause us to cheer, curse, cringe, cry and celebrate?

To many, asking why someone enjoys sports is equivocal to asking why people enjoy movies. The answer: Well, because…