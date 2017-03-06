Olympian effort

Kory Walls, Bremerton, left, overtakes Andrew Forsberg, Spokane, in the 500 meter ice-skating race at the Town Toyota Center community rink Saturday. They were among about 1,500 athletes competing in the Wenatchee Valley over the weekend in the Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games.
