This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi37° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny then Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Olympian effort

by Don Seabrook
Outdoors
Kory Walls, Bremerton, left, overtakes Andrew Forsberg, Spokane, in the 500 meter ice-skating race at the Town Toyota Center community rink Saturday. They were among about 1,500 athletes competing in the Wenatchee Valley over the weekend in the Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games. 

