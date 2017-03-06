PUD continues hunt for Lake Chelan substation site
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD officials may in the coming weeks question property owners above Lake Chelan’s north shore to see if they’d be willing to pay more to cover the extra cost and maintenance of putting some of the powerlines underground from a proposed substation.
The possibility arose Monday, when comments by North Shore property owners made it clear to commissioners that none of the three potential sites for the new substation and its associated distribution lines would satisfy…