The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo25° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi38° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi45° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Roll call: Voting rights, student loans and safe injection sites

by By WashingtonVotes.org
Send to Kindle
Print This

Lawmakers this week are rushing to pass hundreds of bills ahead of the March 8th deadline for bills to clear the chamber in which they were introduced. Of the more than 2,000 bills introduced this session so far, only 927 have survived recent cut-offs, and the number of bills eligible for consideration will be further reduced after next week. Following are bills of interest that passed this week.

House Bill 1800: Enacting the Washington voting rights act. Passed the House…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 