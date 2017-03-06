Small scale

When you are building a miniature spaceship, it's best to get an eye-level view. At least that's what Ryder Wagner, 8, East Wenatchee, tries to do as he and his friend Tyson Gonzalez, 8, East Wenatchee, take part in the fourth annual Pybus Market Lego Build event Saturday in Wenatchee. The day was filled with themed building contests and a timed building event.