42°

Weather

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi37° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny then Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Small scale

by Don Seabrook
Education
When you are building a miniature spaceship, it's best to get an eye-level view. At least that's what Ryder Wagner, 8, East Wenatchee, tries to do as he and his friend Tyson Gonzalez, 8, East Wenatchee, take part in the fourth annual Pybus Market Lego Build event Saturday in Wenatchee. The day was filled with themed building contests and a timed building event.

