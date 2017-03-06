S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics shines at 2017 Apple Cup

The S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics competitive team had a fantastic Saturday at the 2017 Apple Cup in Wenatchee. S.P.O.R.T. won the all-around and floor exercises in every age group at the bronze, silver and gold divisions of the five-team meet as a busy March started with a bang for S.P.O.R.T.

Kelsey McKay and KaeLee Cox each won Best Actress on the floor for their showmanship. The bronze all-around champions were Madelyn Gardner (37.175 score), Kiara Mullins (37.525), Grace Morrison (37.1) and Brynn…