The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Clear then Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi37° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny then Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi44° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday Night

Lo31° Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow

S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics shines at 2017 Apple Cup

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

The S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics competitive team had a fantastic Saturday at the 2017 Apple Cup in Wenatchee. S.P.O.R.T. won the all-around and floor exercises in every age group at the bronze, silver and gold divisions of the five-team meet as a busy March started with a bang for S.P.O.R.T.

Kelsey McKay and KaeLee Cox each won Best Actress on the floor for their showmanship. The bronze all-around champions were Madelyn Gardner (37.175 score), Kiara Mullins (37.525), Grace Morrison (37.1) and Brynn…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 