Trump claims Obama wiretapped him during campaign; Obama refutes it

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump accused predecessor Barack Obama on Saturday of wiretapping him during the late stages of the 2016 election campaign, but offered no evidence for an allegation which an Obama spokesman said was “simply false.”

Trump made the accusation in a series of early morning tweets just weeks into his administration and amid rising scrutiny of his campaign’s ties to Russia.

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election…