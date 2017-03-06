The Wenatchee World

Two wildfire-related bills pass House

by K.C. Mehaffey
Public Safety
OLYMPIA — The state House of Representatives on Monday unanimously passed two bills related to wildfire preparedness.

One measure would prompt more fuels treatment on state lands, and the other would allow funds already collected for homelessness to be used for wildfire prevention in certain counties.

Both measures now go to the state Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1711, sponsored by Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, directs the state Department of Natural Resources to plan and prioritize forest health treatment projects…

Advertisements

 