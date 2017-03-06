Voters choose ‘Coyote Dunes’ for new natural area name

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD's newest Douglas County park will be called the "Coyote Dunes Natural Area."

Voters chose the name from a roster of options and cast their votes on the PUD website or in person at one of two public meetings. Commissioners learned of the winning name Monday.

The 26-acre natural area is just south of the Odabashian Bridge, between a strip of Columbia River shoreline managed by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the…