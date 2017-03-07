A growing Stemilt Growers

Buildings are going up at a new distribution center for Stemilt Growers at the company's plant on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. When finished at the end of this year, Stemilt will have 479,000 square feet of space to store and take boxed fruit out on semi-trucks to buyers. The new structures will centralize the company's shipping operations, according to communications manager Brianna Shales. The buildings will also contain automated storage and retrieval system using robotics to load fruit boxes…