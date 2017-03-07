The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow

Tonight

Lo26° Snow then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi44° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain

Thursday Night

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi47° Chance Rain and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo33° Chance Rain

A growing Stemilt Growers

by Don Seabrook
Business
Buildings are going up at a new distribution center for Stemilt Growers at the company's plant on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. When finished at the end of this year, Stemilt will have 479,000 square feet of space to store and take boxed fruit out on semi-trucks to buyers. The new structures will centralize the company's shipping operations, according to communications manager Brianna Shales. The buildings will also contain automated storage and retrieval system using robotics to load fruit boxes…

