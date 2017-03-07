The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi36° Snow then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Rain then Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi42° Sunny then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi39° Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Rain/Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

American citizen’s travel rights reviewed

Reuters
The father of an American soldier killed in Iraq who came under criticism last year from then-candidate Donald Trump said he has canceled a speaking engagement in Toronto after being notified that his U.S. travel privileges were under review.

Khizr Khan, an American citizen born in Pakistan, said he had not been given a reason as to why his travel privileges were being reviewed. He did not say what kind of review he was subject to, which U.S. agency ordered…

