Annual dinner will benefit local teacher

CASHMERE — The Wacoka Kiwanis club will hold its annual St. Patrick’s benefit dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Vale Elementary School cafeteria.

The menu will include corned beef and cabbage, Irish beef stew, salad, bread, desserts, coffee and cold drinks.

Admission is by donation. Suggested donations are $8 per person or $30 for a family of 4. Proceeds will benefit Bob Martin, a seventh-grade teacher for the Cashmere School District. Martin is recovering from open heart surgery…