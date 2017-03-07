Arena twists gave Seattle opportunity to deal with KeyArena

When it comes to Seattle arenas, Brian Surratt has a firm grasp on what’s emerged as the new narrative.

The senior city official is not only tasked with overseeing the KeyArena renovation proposals being prepared by Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and Oak View Group (OVG), but also with keeping tabs on the Sodo District project pitched by entrepreneur Chris Hansen. The fates of both sites have always been intertwined. And that’s likely the most misunderstood part of this arena saga.